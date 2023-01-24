Home Entertainment English

'The Sandman' season 2 to begin filming this year

Mason Alexander Park, who plays Desire in the series, recently confirmed that the series will begin filming shortly.

By Express News Service

After months of speculation that the series might have been cancelled, Neil Gaiman’s fantasy drama The Sandman was finally renewed for a second season in November 2022. Now, it has been confirmed that the sophomore season will go on floors in the summer of this year. 

Mason Alexander Park, who plays Desire in the series, recently confirmed that the series will begin filming shortly. In a recent  fan interaction, the actor said, “There is more Sandman coming in a really cool way, and it can take many forms, so we’re starting shooting in the summer, and we’re gonna tackle the next huge chunk of stories in however long that might take.” This could also mean that we could not see the new season at least until the beginning of 2024 or maybe even longer than that.

