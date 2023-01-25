Home Entertainment English

Ethan Hawke to direct Maya Hawke in 'Wildcat'

Ethan Hawke, who is known for his performance in Dead Poets Society, is currently filming his fourth directorial Wildcat.

Ethan Hawke, who is known for his performance in Dead Poets Society, is currently filming his fourth directorial Wildcat. The film revolves around the short life and legacy of Southern writer Flannery O’Connor beginning from her days as a struggling up-and-coming novelist. Ethan’s daughter Maya Hawke will be portraying the role of O’Connor. 

Wildcat marks the first time Ethan will be directing his daughter Maya, who is known for her role as Robin in Stranger Things. Ethan is in charge of the entire creative process and will equally serve as the film’s writer and producer. 

According to reports, the film will also star an ensemble cast including Oscar-nominee Laura Linney, Philip Ettinger, Rafael Casal, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman, Willa Fitzgerald, Alessandro Nivola, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The father-daughter duo have already worked together as co-actors on the limited series, The Good Lord Bird. Maya recently wrapped filming for the movies Asteroid City, Maestro, and The Kill Room.

