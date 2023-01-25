Home Entertainment English

Giancarlo Esposito joins Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis

Megalopolis marks Coppola’s comeback after the horror film Twixt in 2011 starring Val Kilmer, Bruce Dern, and Elle Fanning.

By Express News Service

Actor Giancarlo Esposito has been roped in for auteur Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming feature Megalopolis. Written and directed by Coppola, the film includes an ensemble cast including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza and Shia LaBeouf. 

The film is currently being shot in Atlanta and New York. Giancarlo Esposito has been known for playing Gustavo “Gus” Fring in the Breaking Bad series and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. 

Esposito currently stars in Netflix’s heist drama series Kaleidoscope and plays Adam Clayton Powell Jr in the third season of the MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem. He will be returning as Gideon for the third season of The Mandalorian in March.

