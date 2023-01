By Express News Service

James Gunn’s fans recently conveyed their concern that he may cast Marvel actors in the DCU. Responding, he said, “As I’ve always done, some will be brand new faces, some will be actors I’ve worked with before & some will be actors you know who I’ve never worked with. What matters most is the actor fits the role & they’re easy to work with.”