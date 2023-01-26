Home Entertainment English

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to headline 'It Ends With Us'

The book, It Ends With Us was first published in 2016. Christy Hall is writing the screenplay for this film that's backed by Wayfarer Entertainment. 

Published: 26th January 2023 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Blake Lively

Hollywood actress Blake Lively (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Earlier, we had reported that Justin Baldoni is adapting a novel titled It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover into a film. The latest update is that Blake Lively is to star along with Justin as the lead in the film. Christy Hall is writing the screenplay for this film that's backed by Wayfarer Entertainment. 

It Ends With Us was first published in 2016. It follows Lily who moves to a new place and is ready to start her life after college. Then, Lily meets Ryle and falls for him. While this progresses on the one side, Atlas, her first love reappears and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle. 

Justin Baldoni is known for his role as Rafael Solano in Jane the Virgin. He has previously directed and produced films such as Clouds and Five Feet Apart.

He also hosts the Webby-nominated podcast The Man Enough Podcast, which deals with the nuances of masculinity. He recently also turned an author by penning his inaugural book Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity in 2021 and most recently Boys Will Be Human, which is a New York Times bestseller.

Blake Lively was last seen in The Rhythm Section in 2020. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
It Ends With Us  Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Colleen Hoover
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp