Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to headline 'It Ends With Us'

Earlier, we had reported that Justin Baldoni is adapting a novel titled It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover into a film. The latest update is that Blake Lively is to star along with Justin as the lead in the film. Christy Hall is writing the screenplay for this film that's backed by Wayfarer Entertainment.

It Ends With Us was first published in 2016. It follows Lily who moves to a new place and is ready to start her life after college. Then, Lily meets Ryle and falls for him. While this progresses on the one side, Atlas, her first love reappears and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle.

Justin Baldoni is known for his role as Rafael Solano in Jane the Virgin. He has previously directed and produced films such as Clouds and Five Feet Apart.

He also hosts the Webby-nominated podcast The Man Enough Podcast, which deals with the nuances of masculinity. He recently also turned an author by penning his inaugural book Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity in 2021 and most recently Boys Will Be Human, which is a New York Times bestseller.

Blake Lively was last seen in The Rhythm Section in 2020.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

