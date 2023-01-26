Home Entertainment English

Netflix acquires rights to 'Fair Play'

Fair Play, the romantic thriller film written and directed by Chloe Domont, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.

Published: 26th January 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Fair Play

A still from the trailer of the movie 'Fair Play' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Fair Play, the romantic thriller film written and directed by Chloe Domont, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The film received wide reception at the festival and now, Netflix has secured its rights in a USD 20m deal, according to reports. 

Searchlight, Lionsgate, and Neon were among those in the running for the rights deal. The film, which marks Chloe Domont’s directorial debut, features Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich in lead roles.

According to reports, the film tells the story of an engaged couple who work at a high-stakes New York finance company. Their relationship is thrown into disarray when the woman gets promoted before her male partner.

ALSO READ | Sundance film festival goes wild for sexy corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

Even though it is Domont’s feature directorial debut, she previously directed several shorts and television episodes of shows like Billions, Suits, and Ballers. Apart from the leading pair, the film’s cast includes Eddie Marsan, Sebastian de Souza, Rich Sommer, and Geraldine Somerville. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fair Play Chloe Domont Netflix
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp