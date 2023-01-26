Netflix acquires rights to 'Fair Play'

By Express News Service

Fair Play, the romantic thriller film written and directed by Chloe Domont, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The film received wide reception at the festival and now, Netflix has secured its rights in a USD 20m deal, according to reports.

Searchlight, Lionsgate, and Neon were among those in the running for the rights deal. The film, which marks Chloe Domont’s directorial debut, features Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich in lead roles.

According to reports, the film tells the story of an engaged couple who work at a high-stakes New York finance company. Their relationship is thrown into disarray when the woman gets promoted before her male partner.

Even though it is Domont’s feature directorial debut, she previously directed several shorts and television episodes of shows like Billions, Suits, and Ballers. Apart from the leading pair, the film’s cast includes Eddie Marsan, Sebastian de Souza, Rich Sommer, and Geraldine Somerville.

