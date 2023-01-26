'The Exchange' series revolves around 1980’s Kuwait stock market

Home Entertainment English

The trailer of the upcoming series, The Exchange, was released by Netflix recently. The series stars Rawan Mahdi, Mona Hussain and Hussain Al Mahdi. 

The Exchange follows the story of Farida and Munira, two women who set out on a mission to lead the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait and disrupt its corrupt boys’ club. It gives a glimpse of challenges in a male-dominated industry at a time when the stock market was booming.

According to the streaming platform, Farida is a divorcee who decides to become self-sufficient and provide for her daughter. So she joins her cousin Munira and the two of them carve a space for themselves as the first women at the Kuwaiti Stock Exchange.

Together, Farida and Munira face challenges as they shatter the glass ceiling of the male-oriented financial market, embarking on a journey of sisterhood, perseverance, ambition and strength.  

Created and written by Nadia Ahmad, Anne Sobel and Adam Sobel, The Exchange is produced by Abdullah Boushahri.

The producer said, “Having grown up in Kuwait and being surrounded by independent women my whole life, this production is one that is close to my heart. Besides the plot, I am excited for the audience to see how we brought this era to life, which brings together local and international expertise in a high-production masterpiece, shot and produced entirely in Kuwait.”

