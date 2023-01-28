Ayo Edebiri joins the cast of Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

By Express News Service

The Bear fame Ayo Edebiri has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming film Thunderbolts. Previously, at Marvel's D23 Expo panel last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced an A-list crew of familiar cast members for the film.

The Thunderbolts cast already includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka US Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost. Unlike her co-stars, Ayo Edebiri's role is still kept under wraps.

Ayo has received a Critics Choice nomination for Best Supporting Role in a Comedy Series, for her stint in The Bear. She has also worked as a writer on a number of television series such as Dickinson, What We Do In The Shadows and Big Mouth. While her presence on the big screen has been limited, Thunderbolts will mark her first major role in a big production.

Helmed by Jake Schreier with screenplay by Eric Pearson, the film will be the curtain raiser of MCU Phase 5. Thunderbolts is set to release on July 26, 2024.



