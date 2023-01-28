Home Entertainment English

Nicole Kidman to star in new HBO show 'The Perfect Nanny'

Kidman will feature alongside "PEN15" co-creator Maya Erskine in the show, based on author Leila Slimani's novel of the same title.

Published: 28th January 2023 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 01:59 PM

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman ( AP File Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Nicole Kidman is back in the HBO fold as the Hollywood actor is set to headline the premium cable network's new limited series "The Perfect Nanny".

Kidman, who earlier starred in HBO's critically-acclaimed series "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing", will feature alongside "PEN15" co-creator Maya Erskine in the show, based on author Leila Slimani's novel of the same title.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Erskine will also write and executive produce the series.

Published in France as "Chanson Douce" (Lullaby), Slimani's novel is a thriller that follows the increasingly co-dependent relationship between a couple and the nanny they hire.

It won France's prestigious Prix Goncourt in 2016, and its translation became an international bestseller.

ALSO READ | Nicole Kidman joins Taylor Sheridan series

The official logline of the show reads, "A seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister."

Legendary Entertainment is the co-studio with HBO.

ALSO READ | Nicole Kidman to be honoured with AFI Life Achievement Award

Kidman and her Blossom Films partner Per Saari will also executive produce along with Pascal Caucheteux of Why Not Productions and Philippe Godeau of Pan-Europeenne.

