Eddie Murphy ready to return as Donkey in 'Shrek 5'

By Express News Service

Eddie Murphy recently revealed that he is ready to bring Donkey back to life in the potential Shrek sequel Shrek 5 and also opened up about hopes for a spinoff film.

“I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy told Etalk in an interview. “You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have done a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

It was earlier reported that the documentary on actor Eddie Murphy's life is in the works. The documentary titled The Last Stand is reportedly said to trace his memorable stint in Saturday Night Live and his journey to becoming a film star.

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with Collider, Murphy revealed that he was initially hesitant about documenting his life. However, he later realised that his life story was interesting and that he had a unique career. So he decided to document it.

Meanwhile, Murphy is known for his performances in Beverly Hills Cop, 48 Hrs., and Coming to America. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the 2006 musical Dreamgirls.

