'A Simple Favor' sequel  to go on floors soon

The original film, which starred Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding, was based on a book by Darcy Bell.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in a still from the 2018 American black comedy 'A Simple Favor'. (Photo | IMDb)

By Aswin Devan
Express News Service

A sequel to the 2018 black comedy A Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, is set to begin production later this year. 

The film is being produced by Amazon Studios and Lionsgate film and according to People magazine, the shooting for the film will begin in Italy.

The original film, which starred Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding, was based on a book by Darcy Bell. It tells the story of Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who attempts to figure out why and how her best friend Emily goes missing while getting closer to Emily’s husband Sean.

The film garnered critical and commercial success, earning more than USD 97 million worldwide.

Paul Feig, who directed the original, will helm the sequel and will also produce the film under his Feigco Entertainment banner. The film is based on a script written by Jessica Sharzer. Kendrick and Lively will reprise their roles from the first movie.

Apart from the lead actors, it has also been reported that most of the supporting cast from the original film will reprise their roles for the sequel.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

