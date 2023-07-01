Leslye Headland to helm 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'

By Express News Service

Netflix is set to adapt Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel titled The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, with Leslye Headland helming the film.

The book was released in 2017 and went on to become a New York Times bestseller. The book revolves around Hollywood legendary figure Evelyn Hugo who trusts a reporter named Monique Grant to tell her story. As the star recounts her time in show business, fame and her seven marriages, the book focuses on the secrets and lies of her life as it raises

an important question of why she chose Monique to tell her story. The script of the film will be written by Liz Tigelaar, with Jenkins serving as the executive producer. The cast of the adaptation is yet to be announced. The film is currently in the pre-production phase.

