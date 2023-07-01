Home Entertainment English

Second trailer of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2 out

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the second trailer of the second instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

Published: 01st July 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dune 2

Dune 2 poster. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the second trailer of the second instalment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Adapted from Frank Herbert’s novel, Dune 2 will hit the theatres on November 3.
Dune 2 features Timothée Chalamet as the central character, Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani.

The upcoming film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune 2 features an ensemble cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin,  Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warner Bros. Pictures Denis Villeneuve Dune Dune2 Timothée Chalamet Zendaya
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp