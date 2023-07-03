Robert De Niro's grandson dies at the age of 19

By Online Desk

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died at the age of 19, his heartbroken mother has announced, according to mirror.co.uk.

Drena De Niro, the daughter of Robert and actress Diahnne Abbott, shared the tragic news on Instagram as she posted a picture of her son. His cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Leandro had followed in his family's footsteps and acted in films such as A Star is Born in 2018. He also appeared in 2005's The Collection and 2018's Cabaret Maxime.

Leandro's mother Drena is the adopted daughter of Robert after his marriage to The King of Comedy actress Diahnne Abbott.

