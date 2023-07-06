Cause of Robert De Niro's grandson's death revealed

By Online Desk

The cause of Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's death has been revealed.

The 19-year-old Leandro had died at the age of 19.

Drena De Niro, the daughter of Robert and actress Diahnne Abbott, shared the tragic news of Leandro's death on Instagram as she posted a picture of her son. His cause of death was not revealed then.

Now, Drena has revealed the cause of death, according to mirror.co.uk. She wrote on Instagram when questioned: "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him."

"So for all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever."

Drena has continued to post heartbreaking messages in honour of her son on social media in the days that have passed, according to mirror.co.uk.

Leandro had followed in his family's footsteps and acted in films such as A Star is Born in 2018. He also appeared in 2005's The Collection and 2018's Cabaret Maxime.

Leandro's mother Drena is the adopted daughter of Robert after his marriage to The King of Comedy actress Diahnne Abbott.

