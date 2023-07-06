Taylor Swift gets personal invite from Canadian PM, Thai President after her tour skips their countries

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, Taylor Swift surprised fans by releasing an updated schedule for her European leg of the Eras Tour. This came after the international schedule of the tour had been released a month earlier.

However, Swifties from several parts of the world were sad since their country didn't make it to the list.

Surprisingly, these included some political figures who slid into the Grammy winning singer's Twitter to invite her to perform in their countries.

The Presidents of Thailand and Chile, the Prime Minister of Canada and the mayor of Budapest are among those to have requested Swift to tour in their countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to personally invite the pop star to perform in Canada. Commenting under her tweet on the updated schedule, Trudeau wrote, “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

Similarly, the newly elected Thailand President and leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat retweeted Taylor's tweet with an invitation to perform in the Asian country. "Hey Taylor! Big fan of yours. Btw, Thailand is back on track to be fully democratic after you had to cancel last time due to the coup. The Thai people have spoken via the election and we all look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful nation of ours! Do come and I’ll be singing Lavender Haze with you!- Tim," he tweeted.

Back in June, Matt Jeneroux, an MP from Alberta in Canada, filed an “official grievance” with the House of Commons after Swift’s tour did not include Canada. His letter mentioned how Swift not including Canada in her tour would affect the country economically.

“Not only is this leaving Canadian fans without the opportunity to see her tour, but it is also leaving Canada out of the economic opportunities her shows generate. It is estimated that these shows could generate $4.6 billion for local economies. Fans just don’t simply attend concerts, they spend money at local businesses including hotels, restaurants and shops," he added.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the American music sensation has already made more than $300 million from the first 22 dates of her Eras tour.

