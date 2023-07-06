Home Entertainment English

Zendaya tennis drama ‘Challengers’ to open Venice Film Festival

As the first major event of the “fall festival” season, Venice is an important stop for Oscar hopefuls.

Published: 06th July 2023 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

The image released by MGM shows Mike Faist, from left, Zendaya and Josh O' Connor in a scene from 'Challengers.' (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

The Venice Film Festival is serving up one of the year’s buzzier films as its opening night selection in Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers.” The romantic tennis drama starring Zendaya, “West Side Story’s” Mike Faist and “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor will have its world premiere out of competition at the 80th edition of the festival in September, organizers said Thursday.

“Challengers” stars Zendaya as a tennis prodigy whose past collides with her present when her husband, played by Faist, faces off against a competitor who was once his best friend and her boyfriend. A spicy and suggestive teaser trailer that debuted recently quickly became a popular meme on social media.

“It’s a modern bold story of youthful energy, love and power,” Guadagnino said in a statement. “I can’t wait for the Lido audience to dance across the notes of the soundtrack of Trent (Reznor) and Atticus (Ross) at the opening night of the 80th edition of the Mostra.”

The Italian director has had several films premiere at the festival, including “Bones and All,” which won him the Silver Lion award for directing last year, as well as films like “A Bigger Splash” and “Suspiria.”

As the first major event of the “fall festival” season, Venice is an important stop for Oscar hopefuls. Last year the festival hosted the premiere of “The Whale,” which would go on to win Brendan Fraser best actor, as well as a handful of awards contenders including “Tár,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and best actress nominee Ana de Armas (“Blonde”).

Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera called “Challengers” cinema in its purest form.

“Luca Guadagnino is one of the few Italian directors who has always been accustomed to working with both Italian and foreign actresses and actors, getting top results from all of them each time,” Barbera said in a statement. “Guadagnino sets no limits to his creative energy in this film as he deals with topics such as love, friendship, and male rivalry, and brings to life an enthralling and affecting movie, full of irony, sensuality, and good nature.”

MGM and Amazon Studios will release “Challengers” in theatres on Sept. 15.

The full lineup for the Venice Film Festival, which runs from Aug. 30 through Sept. 9, will be announced in late July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers.” romantic tennis drama starring Zendaya Italian director
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp