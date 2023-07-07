A disturbing trend is on the rise -- fans throwing stuff at their favourite artists on stage

By Online Desk

A new trend has emerged among concertgoers -- throwing things at artists performing on stage, much to the dismay of the latter.

Recently, singer Bebe Rexha was spotted wearing protective goggles on stage after being attacked at one of her concerts last month. She is one of several artists to be targeted by their own fans while performing.

The attack on Bebe Rexha is not an isolated incident. Singer Ava Max was smacked in her eye by someone who rushed to the stage.

During rapper and singer Lil Nas X's recent headlining show, a fan threw a sex toy at him. American singer Drake was hit in the arm by a phone, which one of his fans threw at him.

Similarly, Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, was upset after an attendee at a concert threw a teddy bear at her. A fan also shocked Pink by placing their mother's ashes in front of the singer during the show.

Stars like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, BTS members V and Jungkook also had similar experiences during their shows.

After the recent events, many stars including Adele and Charlie Puth have come out against this toxic behaviour of fans.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…” singer Charlie Puth tweeted last week.

During her Las Vegas residency, Adele warned those who were present: “Fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me."

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting fucking show etiquette in America? They’re just throwing shit onstage,” she said.

Todd Dukes, who works in executive protection for Justin Timberlake and has also guarded NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and Nick Jonas, told The Hollywood Reporter, "it's quite concerning".

“I don’t know what the mindsets of the fans are right now. As a security professional, it makes it a little bit more difficult. It makes it harder,” he added.

Harvey Mason Jr., the president and CEO of The Recording Academy, told The Hollywood Reporter that "the actions of fans are a little disturbing".

Right after Bebe Rexha shared the incident on her social media, artists like Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and Ally Brooke flocked in to support the artist.

