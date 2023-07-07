Home Entertainment English

Teaser of Bob Marley's biopic Bob Marley: One Love is out

The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the late reggae musician.

Published: 07th July 2023

Bob_Marley_movie

Youtube screengrab from the teaser of Bob Marley:One Love.

By Express News Service

Paramount Pictures dropped the trailer of the upcoming biopic of Bob Marley titled Bob Marley: One Love on Thursday. The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the late reggae musician. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is best known for helming Oscar-nominated pic King Richard, the film will hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

The trailer begins with a concert scene, where the crowd chants "Marley, Marley". It then proceeds to showcase some critical moments in Bob Marley's life, including the assassination attempt on him and his wife, his life in Jamaica, and his rise to fame. The trailer concludes with the musician's famous quote, "One love, one heart, one destiny."

Here is the trailer 

The film stars Lashana Lynch as Bob's wife, Rita Marley. And rest of the cast includes Anthony Welsh, Tosin Cole, Sundra Oakley, Nadine Marshall, Umi Myers, Nestor Aaron Absera and James Norton, among others. 

Written by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers, and Terence Winter, Bob Marley: One Love is produced in partnership with the Marley family. Marley's son Ziggy Marley serves as the producer. 

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

