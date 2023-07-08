Home Entertainment English

Robin Wright to direct romance drama 'Bingo'

"I love directing. I love seeing what actors can do. And pulling it out of them," said Wright, who directed many episodes of her Netflix show "House of Cards".

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Robin Wright has found her next directorial venture in "Bingo", a romance drama starring Patricia Clarkson.

Wright, who made her debut as a director with 2021's "Land", shared the news in an interview with entertainment outlet Variety on the sidelines of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czech Republic.

The 57-year-old actor said "Bingo" is in the same vein as the cult classic "Harold and Maude", but without its "dark centre".

The script is written by Annakate Chappell.

The story is a "modernised, beautiful" take on a May-December romance, a romantic relationship between two people with a considerable age difference.

The project will mark a reunion between Wright and Clarkson, who had featured as Jane Davis in "House of Cards".

On the acting front, Wright will be next seen in "Here", which reunites her with Tom Hanks, her co-star from multiple Oscar-winning 1994 movie "Forrest Gump".

