Sandra Oh open to reprising her role in 'The Princess Diaries 3'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Award-winning actor Sandra Oh says she would love to return as Geraldine Gupta in the third chapter of "The Princess Diaries" film franchise in the works with reportedly Anne Hathaway attached to come back.

The actor, known for popular shows such as "The Grey's Anatomy" and "Killing Eve", played the role of Gupta, vice principal of the school Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis attended, in the 2001 Garry Marshall-directed film.

"I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I'm dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world," Oh told the Entertainment Weekly website.

Disney, the studio behind "The Princess Diaries", confirmed in November 2022 that Aadrita Mukerji and Debra Martin Chase were working on a third instalment of the coming-of-age comedy film franchise.

Earlier this year, Hathaway asked fans to be patient about the development of the film.

Based on the popular Meg Cabot novel series, the first instalment of "The Princess Diaries" followed Mia (Hathaway), a teenager from San Francisco who discovers that she is the heir apparent to the throne of Genovia, then governed by her grandmother and Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrews.

The success of the movie spawned a second chapter titled "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement".

Also starring Chris Pine, the follow-up revolved around Mia's struggles in taking over the throne and seeking a worthy prince consort.

