Home Entertainment English

Actor Jonah Hill's ex-partner accuses him of 'emotional abuse'

Brady, and Hill dated in 2021, with both conforming their relationship during the premiere of Hill's movie Don't Look Up in December the same year.

Published: 10th July 2023 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Jonah_Hill

Jonah Hill in the film 'Don't Look Up'

By Online Desk

Actor Jonah Hill's former girlfriend has alleged that the he subjected her to emotional abuse over the course of their relationship.

Sarah Brady, a pro-surfer, accused her ex-partner, actor Jonah Hill of misogony and emotional abuse on Friday after she posted screenshots of her conversations, allegedly, with the actor on her instagram handle.

Brady, and Hill dated in 2021, with both conforming their relationship during the premiere of Hill's movie Don't Look Up in December the same year.

In the messages she shared, the actor asked her to not surf with men if she wants to be in a relationship with him. He also allegedly told her she wasn't allowed to model, post pictures of herself in a bathing suit, post sexual pictures, or have friendships with women who are in unstable places.

After sharing the screenshots on her instagram stories, she wrote: "If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me.”

She also wrote, “It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get me back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgement for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me."

She said that her posts were a warning to all girls.

Right after she posted the screenshots, they started circulating widely on the social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jonah Hill Sarah Brady
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp