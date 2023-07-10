Actor Jonah Hill's ex-partner accuses him of 'emotional abuse'

By Online Desk

Actor Jonah Hill's former girlfriend has alleged that the he subjected her to emotional abuse over the course of their relationship.

Sarah Brady, a pro-surfer, accused her ex-partner, actor Jonah Hill of misogony and emotional abuse on Friday after she posted screenshots of her conversations, allegedly, with the actor on her instagram handle.

Brady, and Hill dated in 2021, with both conforming their relationship during the premiere of Hill's movie Don't Look Up in December the same year.

In the messages she shared, the actor asked her to not surf with men if she wants to be in a relationship with him. He also allegedly told her she wasn't allowed to model, post pictures of herself in a bathing suit, post sexual pictures, or have friendships with women who are in unstable places.

After sharing the screenshots on her instagram stories, she wrote: "If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me.”

She also wrote, “It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get me back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgement for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me."

She said that her posts were a warning to all girls.

Right after she posted the screenshots, they started circulating widely on the social media.

