Home Entertainment English

American pop queen Madonna on 'road to recovery' after hospital stay

Shortly after Madonna released her statement, touring giant LiveNation confirmed that North American dates scheduled prior to October 8 would be "unfortunately postponed."

Published: 10th July 2023 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Madonna will direct a biopic about herself for Universal Pictures. (Photo | AP)

American music icon aka 'Queen of Pop,' Madonna. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Madonna said on Monday she's on "the road to recovery" after a bacterial infection that required hospitalization, in the US pop icon's first statement since landing in the intensive care unit late last month.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," the 64-year-old said in her social media post. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

The illness required Madonna to postpone her nearly sold out, 84-date "Celebration" tour that was due to start July 15.

Her manager, who first said the superstar was in the hospital, had said: "a full recovery is expected."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" Madonna said on Monday.

She said her current plan was to begin the European leg of her tour -- due to start October 14 in London -- as scheduled, and rebook the earlier stateside shows for later dates.

Shortly after Madonna released her statement, touring giant LiveNation confirmed that North American dates scheduled prior to October 8 would be "unfortunately postponed."

The company said a new calendar was forthcoming "as soon as possible."

Stops in the United States are to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, the city where her storied rise to superstardom began.

The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including "Like A Virgin" and "Material Girl" has asserted incalculable influence as one of music's top stars.

In 2020 Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery following an injury sustained on her "Madame X" tour.

Over the weekend Madonna was spotted in good spirits and walking with a friend in New York, according to images first posted by an entertainment podcaster on TikTok.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madonna recovery hospitalized US pop icon
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp