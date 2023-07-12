Home Entertainment English

'Succession' likely to lead Emmy nominations, but Hollywood strikes could cloud ceremony

But the possibility of an industry debilitated by two strikes could dampen any joy for those nominated and could put the damper on the ceremony scheduled for September 18 on the Fox network.

Published: 12th July 2023 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Emmys. Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

Emmys. Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: HBO may dominate Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations with its elite trio of "Succession," “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us,” but the dominant theme darkening the scene is the ongoing writers' strike and the looming possibility that actors may soon join them.

“Succession" and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters is a lock to be nominated for best drama, which it has won two of the past three years. It's near as certain to have multiple nominees across the acting categories, with stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin probable for best actor nods and Sarah Snook a likely frontrunner among the best actress nominees.

The show led last year with 25 nominations for its third season, and given the Emmys' soft spot for series' final seasons, it could see a similar number for its concluding fourth.

“The White Lotus" and "The Last of Us" are also probably shoo-ins for best drama, a category that HBO has won in six of the last eight years, fending off offerings from upstart streaming services.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, the duo on a fungus-filled quest in "The Last of US," are favourites to get lead acting nominations. And the cursed vacationers at a Sicilian resort from the second season of “The White Lotus” could crowd the supporting categories, especially on the actress side, where Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and Meghann Fahy could all be competing against one another.

Contenders in the comedy categories are wildly diverse and the field is wide open, from acclaimed shows including "Barry," "The Bear" and "Abbott Elementary," to beloved series and past top Emmy winners like "Ted Lasso" and "The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel."

“Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma will announce the nominees.

But the possibility of an industry debilitated by two strikes could dampen any joy for those nominated and could put the damper on the ceremony scheduled for September 18 on the Fox network.

The work walkout from the writers who are essential to most awards telecasts is now in its 10th week, and with no negotiations planned, there's no end in sight.

The actors union's contract with the consortium of studios, streaming services and production companies that hire them expires just hours after the nominations are announced, and a strike could follow if no agreement is reached. While last-minute deals often happen and the two sides could talk past the deadline, a strike from performers would leave the Emmys without its primary cast members, and could also eliminate promotional interviews and events that nominees do during the run-up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmy nominations 2023 Succession The White Lotus
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp