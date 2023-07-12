Home Entertainment English

Trailer of Netflix's limited series Painkiller is out 

Published: 12th July 2023 07:07 PM

Painkiller

A scene from the trailer of Painkiller. (Photo | screengrab)

By Express News Service

Netflix dropped the trailer of the upcoming limited series Painkiller. The series will premiere on August 10. 

Painkiller is based on the book Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America's Opioid Epidemic by Barry Meier and the New York article The Family That Built an Empire of Pain authored by Patrick Radden Keefe. 

The film's official logline read, "The causes and consequences of America's opioid epidemic unfold in this drama following its perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth."

Here is the trailer.

Painkiller stars Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick and Taylor Kitsch in prominent roles. Executive-produced by Eric Newman, Peter Berg, and Alex Gibney, the series has Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster serve as the showrunners. 

The series also features West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, John Rothman and Tyler Ritter. 

(The story originally appeared on Cinema Xpress)

TAGS
Painkiller Netflix series
