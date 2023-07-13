Home Entertainment English

BTS' Jungkook creates history with new teaser for upcoming single 'Seven'

'Seven', the first schedule in Jungkook's official solo debut will be out on July 14.

Published: 13th July 2023 06:07 PM

Still from the teaser of 'Seven'. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Jungkook, the youngest member of the K-pop super band BTS, has created a new history. 

On Wednesday, the renowned member of the group released a teaser of his upcoming single 'Seven', which has surpassed 1 million views in 10 minutes on YouTube. This record has exceeded the previous record held by Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, who took 18 minutes to hit the one million mark. 

The 25-second teaser MV, featuring the famous South Korean actress Han So Hee, has now become the fastest music video teaser from a K-pop soloist to reach one million views on Youtube. In the first 21 hours, the teaser gained 8.8 million views and 1.7 million likes.

During the recording film preview, which was released earlier this week, Jungkook said that he hope people will listen to this song with ease. 

'Seven', the first schedule in Jungkook's official solo debut will be out on July 14. As per a statement by his agency Bighit Entertainment, “Seven” is an invigorating “summer song”. The song also features American rapper Latto.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is scheduled to kick off the GMA concert series by ABC in New York.

