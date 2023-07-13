Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced join Superman: Legacy

By Express News Service

Following the revelation of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Lois Lane, respectively, Superman: Legacy, the upcoming resetter of the DC Universe, has expanded its cast with three new actors joining the project, with Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi will be Mister Terrific.

The upcoming pic is written and directed by James Gunn, marking it as the first film from the DCEU after Gunn was designated as the co-CEO of the DC studios along with Peter Safran. It was Peter Safran who disclosed the new cast members to Vanity Fair, and he also serves as the producer of the film. The film will hit theatres on July 11, 2025.

On Wednesday, taking to Twitter, Gunn penned a brief note welcoming the cast onboard, “Welcome to the cast of Superman: Legacy: Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.”

Meanwhile, Nathan Fillion earlier collaborated with Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad. The actor’s upcoming film, titled Skincare, is in the post-production stage.

Isabela Merced’s best-known acting credits include Transformers: The Last Knight, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Sweet Girl, among others. The actor has a slew of films in the pipeline, including Madame Web and Turtles All the Way Down.Edi Gathegi is currently seen in the third season of Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama For All Mankind.

