Home Entertainment English

Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced join Superman: Legacy

The upcoming pic is written and directed by James Gunn, marking it as the first film from the DCEU after Gunn was designated as the co-CEO of the DC studios along with Peter Safran.

Published: 13th July 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Nathan Fillion's. (File photo | AFP)

Nathan Fillion's. (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Following the revelation of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Lois Lane, respectively, Superman: Legacy, the upcoming resetter of the DC Universe, has expanded its cast with three new actors joining the project, with Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi will be Mister Terrific.

The upcoming pic is written and directed by James Gunn, marking it as the first film from the DCEU after Gunn was designated as the co-CEO of the DC studios along with Peter Safran. It was Peter Safran who disclosed the new cast members to Vanity Fair, and he also serves as the producer of the film. The film will hit theatres on July 11, 2025.

On Wednesday, taking to Twitter, Gunn penned a brief note welcoming the cast onboard, “Welcome to the cast of Superman: Legacy: Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.”

Meanwhile, Nathan Fillion earlier collaborated with Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad. The actor’s upcoming film, titled Skincare, is in the post-production stage.

Isabela Merced’s best-known acting credits include Transformers: The Last Knight, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Sweet Girl, among others. The actor has a slew of films in the pipeline, including Madame Web and Turtles All the Way Down.Edi Gathegi is currently seen in the third season of Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama For All Mankind. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nathan Fillion Superman: Legacy DC universe James Gunn
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp