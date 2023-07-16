Home Entertainment English

British-French singer Jane Birkin, who lent her name to Hermes Birkin bag, dies at the age of 76

She was in the spotlight for the bohemian and hedonistic lifestyle and work. 

Published: 16th July 2023 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 07:28 PM

British-French singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, French media reported. She was found dead at her home in Paris by her caregiver, Le Parisian reported, citing people close to her.

The fashon icon, who lent her name to the iconic Hermes Birkin bag, rose to international fame for her decade-long musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg and her heavily- accented French, which became her personal style signifier.

"Je t'aime… moi non plus", one of her most popular songs ever, was condemned by the Vatican and banned on radio in several countries. Birkin was nominated for Best Actress at the Cesar Awards, for her performance in this song.

In a statement, France's President Emmanuel Macron hailed Jane Birkin as a "complete artist" and an "icon".

"Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words in our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon. A complete artist," Macron said on Twitter.

