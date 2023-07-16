Paul King opens up about casting Hugh Grant in Wonka 

By Express News Service

Recently the makers of Wonka, the upcoming prequel to the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and its original film adaptation, released the trailer of the film. With Timothee Chalamet as the titular character, Hugh Grant will be seen as the iconic miniature creature Oompa Loompa.

Talking about casting Hugh, the film’s director Paul King said to Empire, “Going back to the book, and reading all those poems, and hearing (the Oompa Loompas') voice as a very sort of cynical, sarcastic, cruel, funny, but wicked voice, I went, 'Oh... That's sort of a bit like Hugh!”

The trailer promises to take the viewers into the world of chocalatier Willy Wonka who was previously portrayed by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. It also showed Hugh as Oompa Loompa with green hair and orange skin.

Paul also said how the 1971 version of the story also influenced him in designing Hugh’s character in the upcoming film. "It just felt like that's what an Oompa Loompa was, in my head. I suppose because the '71 movie is so beloved by me, as well as other people, I didn't really want to reinvent the wheel on that," he said.

Wonka is slated for a theatrical release on December 15.

