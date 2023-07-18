Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez separate after 2 years of marriage

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Ariana Grande and her husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, have separated after two years of marriage and will soon file for divorce.

According to People magazine, the 30-year-old singer and Gomez have been living separately since January.

"They have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship," a source told the publication.

Grande, who is currently filming the screen adaptation of the musical "Wicked" in the UK, was photographed without her wedding band over the weekend while attending the men's final at Wimbledon.

Gomez, 27, and Grande were wed in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California in May 2021.

