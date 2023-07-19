Home Entertainment English

Chris Nolan won’t direct another superhero film

While speaking with YouTuber HugoDécrypte, when asked if he would direct “another superhero movie”, Nolan replied with a no.

Published: 19th July 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 09:06 AM

By Express News Service

While actor Christian Bale had earlier said that he would play Batman only if Christopher Nolan will be directing it, the filmmaker in a recent conversation confirmed that he will not be helming superhero films anymore.

While speaking with YouTuber HugoDécrypte, when asked if he would direct “another superhero movie”, Nolan replied with a no. In addition to this, Nolan was also asked if he make a TV show, for which the filmmaker answered in negative as well.

It is to be noted that when Bale was asked if he would don the Batman cape once again, the actor was quoted as saying, “I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that.

And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.” Meanwhile, Nolan is awaiting the release of Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy. 

