Home Entertainment English

Supermodel Gigi Hadid released arrested for marijuana possession, released

A representative for Hadid said in a statement that she was travelling with marijuana "purchased legally in NYC with a medical license".

Published: 19th July 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Supermodel Gigi Hadid. (AP)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid. (AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested and fined after Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana in her luggage in the Cayman Islands last week.

The model, who has yet to address the arrest, shared a series of photos on Instagram Tuesday with the caption: "All's well that ends well".

A representative for Hadid said in a statement to entertainment outlet E! News that she was travelling with marijuana "purchased legally in NYC with a medical license".

"It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," the representative added in the statement.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, Hadid and a friend were arrested on July 10 at the Owen Roberts International Airport on "suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of Ganja" after their bags were searched by officials while being processed through customs.

"The quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption," the report further stated.

Hadid, 28, and her friend were taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre and eventually released on bail after they were fined USD 1,000.

No additional charges were registered and there is reportedly no conviction recorded on record, the publication said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gigi Hadid marijuana Cayman Islands

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp