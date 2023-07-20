Anne Hathaway movie exempt from WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes

By Express News Service

Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel and Hunter Schafer are part of an upcoming film titled Mother Mary. As WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are ongoing, the film waived off from ceasing the shooting, even as union members are stopping work elsewhere. Exemptions are granted to film and TV productions that are considered independent rather than being affiliated with a studio that belongs to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Written and directed by David Lowery, Mother Mary is backed by A24 along with Topic Studios. The film will be a pop melodrama following a fictional musician (Anne Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer(Michaela Coel). According to reports, Schafer will play the character Hilda, the assistant of Coel’s designer Sam.

Mother Mary marks David Lowery’s third collaboration with A24 following The Green Knight(2021) and A Ghost Story(2017).

Meanwhile, exemptions have been credited to a few films, including CW series The Chosen, A24 ‘s recently announced Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega film Death of a Unicorn and Rebel Wilson-starrer Bride Hard.

