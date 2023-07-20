Home Entertainment English

Director couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Gerwig, 39, and Baumbach, 53, are already parents to four-year-old son Harold.

Published: 20th July 2023 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Director couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Director couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach at the Oscars in 2020. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Director couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have become parents to their second child, a baby boy.

Gerwig, who is awaiting the release of her film "Barbie" which she co-wrote with her partner, told fashion magazine Elle UK that she gave birth four months ago.

"He's a little schmoo. That's very much his energy.He's a wise little baby. I'm still doing that thing where I wake up every hour to 90 minutes and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby," she said.

Gerwig, 39, and Baumbach, 53, are already parents to four-year-old son Harold.

Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 13, with his former wife, actor Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Gerwig and Baumbach, who have worked together on several films such as "Frances Ha" and "White Noise", have been in a relationship since 2011.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greta Gerwig Noah Baumbach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp