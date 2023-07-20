Home Entertainment English

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega to star in 'Death of a Unicorn'

While the casting for CEO is underway, the film is expected to be a black horror comedy.

By Express News Service

Actors Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega are set to star in an upcoming film titled Death of a Unicorn. The film is scheduled to go on floors in Hungary soon.

Reports suggest that Paul and Jenna will play a father and daughter who will hit a unicorn while going in a car. As they bring it to a retreat, an involvement of a CEO topples their fate, along with that of the magical creature. While the casting for CEO is underway, the film is expected to be a black horror comedy.

Death of a Unicorn, which is attached to A24 Studio, will be one of the 39 projects not affected by the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike since A24 is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

SAG-AFTRA began their strike recently against film and TV companies, citing issues of artificial intelligence usage and impact, differences in pay, and profit sharing to name a few.

