Apple TV+ announces new documentaries on nature

Published: 21st July 2023

Apple TV logo. (Photo | @Apple)

By Express News Service

Apple TV+ has announced two new six-part documentaries on nature, titled Born to be Wild and Endangered Planet. The documentaries intend to give a peak into the world of some rarest animals on the face of Earth, at a time when the planet is facing the extinction of several species.

Born to be Wild will be about filming six rare species for years together, while Endangered Planet will revolve around a set of filmmakers and scientists who trace the most elusive species with the help of technology and insights.

The first documentary series will be executive produced by Lucy van Beek under Tailfeather Productions and for Offspring Films by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson. 

Born to be Wild is co-produced by Tailfeather Productions and Offspring Films. On the other hand, Endangered Planet is executive produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson.
 

