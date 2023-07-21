Home Entertainment English

Brie Larson’s sci-fi action ‘The Marvels’ second trailer out

Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the film is a sequel to 2019's action film 'Captain Marvel'.

Published: 21st July 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 11:05 AM

The film stars Brie Larson in the role of Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action movie ‘The Marvels’, on Friday (local time), unveiled the second trailer of the film.

Taking to Twitter, production house Marvel Studios dropped the trailer and wrote, “This fall, #TheMarvels take flight. Watch the brand-new trailer, and don’t miss Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms Marvel’s cosmic team-up, only in theatres November 10.”

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, ‘The Marvels’ plot follows Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, who has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels.

'The Marvels' is all set to hit the theatres on November 10, 2023.

The film stars Brie Larson who will be seen portraying the role of Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau who was introduced in the Disney+ series 'Wanda Vision' and Iman Vellani, who played Kamala Khan, in 'Ms. Marvel'.

Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the film is a sequel to 2019's action film 'Captain Marvel'.

Soon after the trailer was out, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Best of luck with this movie,” a fan commented.

Another user wrote, “HIGHER. FURTHER. FASTER.”

The first trailer was unveiled in April this year which set the scene for the trio coming together again as a team for the first time under the direction of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, reported Deadline. 

