James Dale, Ben Foster, Mando join crime drama King Ivory

Actors James Badge Dale, Ben Foster, Michael Mando, Ritchie Coster, George Carroll, Sam Quartin, and Graham Greene are set to star in the upcoming crime drama titled King Ivory. The film is written and directed by John Swab.

King Ivory will involve the underbelly of fentanyl (drug), also known as King Ivory, trafficking in Oklahoma State Penitentiary. The upcoming project will revolve around the state’s forces to curb drug trafficking. The film is backed by Jeremy M. Rosen under the banner Roxwell Films along with Nicole Flores.

It is to be noted that King Ivory will be one of the 39 productions that will benefit from the SAG Interim Agreement. With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, temporary agreements have been made and exceptions granted to independent producers and those who do not have any connections with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.



