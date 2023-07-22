US country star Jason Aldean's 'Try That In A Small Town' gets called out for being "pro-lynching"

By Online Desk

American song artists are no strangers to controversy over the use of politically incorrect phrases, but it's usually rap songs that find themselves in the dock.

Hence, it has come as a bit of a surprise that the latest song to come under scrutiny for promoting wrong values is from a genre known more for its nostalgia - Country.

Singer Jason Aldean's latest song 'Try That In A Small Town' has been attracting all the wrong kind of attention in recent days for lyrics that allegedly call for the lynching of black protesters.

The song's new music video is being seen as an anti-Black Lives Matter anthem that promotes gun violence and racism for lyrics like:

"Well, try that in a small town, see how far ya make it down the road!".

The lyrics also refer to "a gun that my granddad gave me" and communities "full of good ol' boys, raised upright".

The music video was filmed in front of a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee where a white mob lynched a young black man, Henry Choate (18) in 1927, after he was accused of assaulting a white 16-year-old girl.

The video also features clips of masked protesters, Molotov cocktails and a burning American flag as well as CCTV of robberies.

Screengrab of visuals from the music video (Photo | YouTube)

The video comes in the context of an increasing divide in the US between the so-called liberals and conservatives, with groups such as BLM and 'Proud Boys' representing the polar ends of this bifurcation.

But Aldean said on Twitter on Tuesday that the song has nothing to do with race and is instead a celebration of small-town values.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," he said.

As per NBC News, the country music star, who is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, went on to say that the lyrics refer to his childhood "where we took care of our neighbours, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbours, and that was above any differences."

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

The Washington Post also wrote how millions are still listening to the song, and that it is still available on YouTube, where it has been viewed more than 4 million times in less than a week.

Critics said the video sends a divisive message.

Following Aldean's post, American musician Sheryl Crow tweeted: "I'm from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There's nothing small-town or American about promoting violence."

"This is not American or small-town-like. It's just lame," Crow, 61, added.

Another Twitterati named Tanisha Long gave out an explainer for those who didn't understand the controversy. She too, like Crow, stated that Jason Aldean "has no clue what happens in small towns" as he's from Macon, Georgia.

Paradoxically, the furore seems to have given the song a fillip in popularity, as it appears to be No.1 on iTunes as of Wednesday and is predicted to make an impressive entry on Billboard's Hot 100 soon.

American song artists are no strangers to controversy over the use of politically incorrect phrases, but it's usually rap songs that find themselves in the dock. Hence, it has come as a bit of a surprise that the latest song to come under scrutiny for promoting wrong values is from a genre known more for its nostalgia - Country. Singer Jason Aldean's latest song 'Try That In A Small Town' has been attracting all the wrong kind of attention in recent days for lyrics that allegedly call for the lynching of black protesters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The song's new music video is being seen as an anti-Black Lives Matter anthem that promotes gun violence and racism for lyrics like: "Well, try that in a small town, see how far ya make it down the road!". The lyrics also refer to "a gun that my granddad gave me" and communities "full of good ol' boys, raised upright". The music video was filmed in front of a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee where a white mob lynched a young black man, Henry Choate (18) in 1927, after he was accused of assaulting a white 16-year-old girl. The video also features clips of masked protesters, Molotov cocktails and a burning American flag as well as CCTV of robberies. Screengrab of visuals from the music video (Photo | YouTube) The video comes in the context of an increasing divide in the US between the so-called liberals and conservatives, with groups such as BLM and 'Proud Boys' representing the polar ends of this bifurcation. But Aldean said on Twitter on Tuesday that the song has nothing to do with race and is instead a celebration of small-town values. "In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," he said. As per NBC News, the country music star, who is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, went on to say that the lyrics refer to his childhood "where we took care of our neighbours, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbours, and that was above any differences." In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023 The Washington Post also wrote how millions are still listening to the song, and that it is still available on YouTube, where it has been viewed more than 4 million times in less than a week. Critics said the video sends a divisive message. Following Aldean's post, American musician Sheryl Crow tweeted: "I'm from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There's nothing small-town or American about promoting violence." "This is not American or small-town-like. It's just lame," Crow, 61, added. Another Twitterati named Tanisha Long gave out an explainer for those who didn't understand the controversy. She too, like Crow, stated that Jason Aldean "has no clue what happens in small towns" as he's from Macon, Georgia. Paradoxically, the furore seems to have given the song a fillip in popularity, as it appears to be No.1 on iTunes as of Wednesday and is predicted to make an impressive entry on Billboard's Hot 100 soon.