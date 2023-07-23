Jamie Foxx opens up about his health setback: I went to hell and back

By Express News Service

Oscar Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx recently opened up about his health setback and recovery for the first time, three months after he was hospitalised.

Noting that he is not "blind" or paralysed, he added, "First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something I never thought I would go through. I know a lot of people (were) waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn't want you to see me like that man," he admitted, with tears in his eyes."

He also said that he did not want his fans to see him with tubes running out of him but he only wants them to see him laugh and have a good time. He stated that his sister Deidra Dixon and his daughter Corinne saved his life and also extended gratitude to God and the great medical people who treated him.

"Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People said what I got, and some people said I was blind, but as you can see ... the eyes are working just fine. Said I'm paralysed — I'm not paralysed. But I did go through... I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

"I know they talk about people crying on videos," he said, "you can do a take two; I'm not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out. I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of God, man." He ended the video by saying: "I'm on my way back," he added.

It may be noted that in April, Foxx was rushed to the hospital from the sets of his upcoming Netflix feature film with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, titled 'Back In Action'.

