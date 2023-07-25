Nathalie Emmanuel joins voice cast of animated series 'Ghosts of Ruin'

By Express News Service

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who is known for her role in Game of Thrones, will be joining the voice cast of the upcoming animated series 'Ghosts of Ruin'. The announcement was made during the San Diego Comic-Con where the series was presented.

Ghosts of Ruin is about a group of gamers who compete among themselves in a reality game called Ruin. However, what begins normal for them, turns bizarre, when a virus pops up and thus turning their fate altogether. Other parts of the voice cast include Rosario Dawson, Tony Revolori, AleXa, Karen Strassman, and John Bentley, among others.

With Michael Ryan serving as the showrunner, he was quoted as saying in the panel by Variety, “I’ve wanted her on the show from the very beginning because I’m a big fan of hers. She’s amazing. And I think the part she’s playing is so perfect. I can’t wait to record her.

Everything I’ve watched Nathalie in, her acting is so strong and her sense of presence and strength really comes through and I really think that’s going to be perfect.” Ghosts of Ruin is created by PJ Accetturo and Ryan Ramsey, with Katie Stippec and Michael Ramey as the executive producers.

