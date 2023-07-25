Voice work of Invincible Season 3 completed

By Express News Service

Prime Video recently dropped the teaser of the second season of the animated series Invincible at the San Diego Comic-con. Following the teaser release, it has been revealed that the series’ third season’s voice recording has already been completed.

The series, which subverts the superhero genre by showing the grey sides of having superhuman abilities, is based on a comic book of the same name by Robert Kirkman. He is also best known for creating The Walking Dead comic book, which later became adapted into the long-running live-action series.

Invincible tells the story of 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten, and more. Season 2 will release on Prime Video on November 3. Season 3 is yet to get a release window.

Prime Video recently dropped the teaser of the second season of the animated series Invincible at the San Diego Comic-con. Following the teaser release, it has been revealed that the series’ third season’s voice recording has already been completed. The series, which subverts the superhero genre by showing the grey sides of having superhuman abilities, is based on a comic book of the same name by Robert Kirkman. He is also best known for creating The Walking Dead comic book, which later became adapted into the long-running live-action series. Invincible tells the story of 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten, and more. Season 2 will release on Prime Video on November 3. Season 3 is yet to get a release window.