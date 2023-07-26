Heartstopper S2 trailer is here

By Express News Service

The trailer of second season of Netflix series Heartstopper, was released by the makers on social media on Tuesday.

The second season will make its premiere on August 3.

The first season ending on one of the protagonists Nick coming out bisexual and declaring officially that he and Charlie are together. The trailer of the upcoming season shows Nick and Charlie flaunting their relationship, as they spend quality moments together. As Charlie gives immense space for Nick to come out when he deems comfortable, the trailer also shows the growing relationship between Tao and Elle. As the teens take a trip to Paris, the second season promises to be more heartwarming and evolving character arcs.

It's finally here! Enjoy the trailer for Heartstopper Season 2, premiering August 3. pic.twitter.com/12QdhdZYZI — Netflix (@netflix) July 25, 2023

The series is adapted from the web comic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman. The cast comprises of Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Fisayo Akinade, Leila Khan, among others.

