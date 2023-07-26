Home Entertainment English

Richa Chadha begins shoot for first international project

Actor Richa Chadha has begun shooting for the upcoming international project Aaina, in London, alongside William Moseley.

By Express News Service

Actor Richa Chadha has begun shooting for the upcoming international project Aaina, in London, alongside William Moseley. The makers will then move to India to shoot other portions in September.
Aaina marks Richa’s first international project and is expected to be a drama based on real-life events.

Talking about the project, Richa said, “I had read a couple of scripts for international projects but nothing was fitting well. When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled.

The movie has a very interesting storyline. I have manifested a strong script for my international debut and Aaina was perfect for that. The film was completely shot in the UK and they have a very different working culture than ours. So, even with a good number of years of experience in the Indian movie industry, I felt like a fresher.”

Meanwhile, Richa had wrapped up shooting for Fukrey 3 and finished her other work commitment for the maiden project from her production house, Girls will be Girls. The film, which is about a 16-year-old girl who shares a very difficult relationship with her mother, stars Kani Kusruti in the lead and also has debutant Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in prominent roles.

