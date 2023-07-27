Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn gets a release date

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s upcoming directorial Saltburn will hit the theatres in New York and Los Angeles on November 24 and will expand wide on December 1.

Saltburn stars an ensemble cast, including Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver and Archie Madekwe, among others.

Saltburn marks Fennell’s sophomore directorial after the Oscar-winning 2020 film, Promising Young Woman, which was nominated for a few categories at the 93rd Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Film Editing. Fennell went on to win the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Fennell also served as the scriptwriter of Saltburn. According to reports, the film’s plot details concern a grand, aristocratic English family.

