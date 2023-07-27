Home Entertainment English

Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn gets a release date

Saltburn stars an ensemble cast, including Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver and Archie Madekwe, among others. 

Published: 27th July 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Emerald Fennell

Hollywood actress Emerald Fennell (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s upcoming directorial Saltburn will hit the theatres in New York and Los Angeles on November 24 and will expand wide on December 1. 

Saltburn stars an ensemble cast, including Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver and Archie Madekwe, among others. 

Saltburn marks Fennell’s sophomore directorial after the Oscar-winning 2020 film, Promising Young Woman, which was nominated for a few categories at the 93rd Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Film Editing. Fennell went on to win the award for Best Original Screenplay. 

Fennell also served as the scriptwriter of Saltburn. According to reports, the film’s plot details concern a grand, aristocratic English family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emerald Fennell Saltburn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp