Lily Collins to headline film on Mattel’s doll line 'Polly Pocket'

By Express News Service

Following the success of Barbie, the recently released live-action film based on Mattel’s iconic doll, the toy company has planned to make a film on Polly Pocket, a toy line of dolls and accessories hailing from the same manufacturer.

The upcoming project will star Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins in the lead and will be helmed by Lena Dunham.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Robbie Brenner, who is in charge of films being developed in Mattel and also produced Barbie, said that the script is in place and added, “It’s been an amazing collaboration.

Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it.”

Following the success of Barbie, the recently released live-action film based on Mattel’s iconic doll, the toy company has planned to make a film on Polly Pocket, a toy line of dolls and accessories hailing from the same manufacturer. The upcoming project will star Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins in the lead and will be helmed by Lena Dunham. Speaking about the upcoming project, Robbie Brenner, who is in charge of films being developed in Mattel and also produced Barbie, said that the script is in place and added, “It’s been an amazing collaboration.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it.”