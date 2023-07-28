Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to get sequel and series

By Express News Service

With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem set to hit theatres on August 2, the makers of the film are developing a sequel for the film along with a two-season series.

While the series will be acting like a “bridge” between the films, it will be titled Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and will release on Paramount+. Meanwhile, the sequel will be backed by Point Grey Pictures and helmed by Jeff Rowe.

Mutant Mayhem follows the crime-fighting Ninja Turtles as they protest New York City. The Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and are recognised as typical youths through bravery after spending years shielded from the outside world. They take on a mystery crime syndicate with the aid of their new buddy April O’Neil (Edibiri), but they quickly find themselves in over their heads as a mutant army is unleashed on them.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by Jeff Rowe, who is also helming the sequel. It marks Nicklodean’s first-ever CG-animated theatrical production. Chris Yost, Alan Wan will be the series’ executive producers, with Lukas Williams overseeing the series and sequel.

