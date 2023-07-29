Apple TV+ announces new docu-series 'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn'

By Express News Service

A four-part documentary series titled 'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn', was announced by Apple TV+ recently. The upcoming docu-series will chart out the case of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn, who steadily reached the top of the corporate ladder along with his arrest and escape. The series will premiere on August 25.

Directed by DuPont and James Jones, the series is inspired by the book 'Boundless' by The Wall Street Journal journalists Nick Kostov and Sean McLain. 'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn' is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin.

The series will have interviews, footage of the prime players, Carlos’ rise in Japan, his several arrests and his escape to Lebanon.

“As one of the decade’s most shocking international business and legal stories, 'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn' gives viewers unparalleled access to the key figures involved in the saga, the events as they unfolded and predict what comes next,” reads the logline as per Apple TV+.

'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn' is produced by Box To Box.

