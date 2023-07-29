Home Entertainment English

Apple TV+ announces new docu-series 'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn'

The series will have interviews, footage of the prime players, CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn’s rise in Japan, his several arrests and his escape to Lebanon.

Published: 29th July 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn'

By Express News Service

A four-part documentary series titled 'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn', was announced by Apple TV+ recently. The upcoming docu-series will chart out the case of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn, who steadily reached the top of the corporate ladder along with his arrest and escape. The series will premiere on August 25.

Directed by DuPont and James Jones, the series is inspired by the book 'Boundless' by The Wall Street Journal journalists Nick Kostov and Sean McLain. 'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn' is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin.

The series will have interviews, footage of the prime players, Carlos’ rise in Japan, his several arrests and his escape to Lebanon.  

“As one of the decade’s most shocking international business and legal stories, 'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn' gives viewers unparalleled access to the key figures involved in the saga, the events as they unfolded and predict what comes next,” reads the logline as per Apple TV+.

'Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn' is produced by Box To Box.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seriesApple tvdocu-series
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp