Will Smith on SAG-AFTRA strike: It’s a pivotal moment for our profession

By Express News Service

Hollywood actor Will Smith recently took to his social media handle to extend support to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

A member of SAG-AFTRA, Smith, wrote about the importance of this moment for both guilds. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "I wanna talk for a second about ACTING. As some of y'all mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It's a pivotal moment for our profession. 33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time. It’s thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as ‘coach’ that those days when I feel like I don’t belong are fewer and further between. Coach invited me to an acting class the other day and I met a group of our talented next generation of actors and they amazed and inspired me! I’m grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art-form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks COACH!

