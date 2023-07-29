Home Entertainment English

Zac Efron’s 'The Iron Claw' gets a release date

The Iron Claw is based on the real-life story of the American professional wrestling family the Von Erichs.

Published: 29th July 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

'The Iron Claw' starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allan White.

By Express News Service

A24’s upcoming film The Iron Claw is an upcoming sports drama starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allan White. Now, the makers have confirmed that the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 22.

The Iron Claw is based on the real-life story of the American professional wrestling family the Von Erichs. The film is written and directed by Sean Durkin who is best known for making the 2011 thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene.

The film also stars professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman, marking his feature film debut. The cast of the film also includes Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney, and Lily James. The Iron Claw will be released along with Illumination’s animated film Migration. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is also releasing around that time, with a release date that falls on December 20.

TAGS
A24Zac Efronsports drama
